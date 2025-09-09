Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.48, but opened at $26.68. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hut 8 shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 2,754,183 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Hut 8 from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price objective on Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $133,865.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,056.55. The trade was a 49.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Flinn sold 11,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $174,558.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,104.07. The trade was a 35.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,129 shares of company stock valued at $574,044. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hut 8 by 1,043.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,486,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,237 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,115,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 181.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,287,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 829,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at about $9,159,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Hut 8 had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 112.81%. Analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

