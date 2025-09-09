Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 231211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Hochschild Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Hochschild Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 6.0%

About Hochschild Mining

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

