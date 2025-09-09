HFM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 878.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 240,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,634,000 after buying an additional 216,109 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $76.74.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

