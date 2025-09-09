HFM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF $AOR

HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF accounts for about 0.2% of HFM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Salus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.