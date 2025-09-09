HFM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. GE Vernova comprises 0.0% of HFM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 8.2% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 201.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $599.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $599.34 and its 200 day moving average is $460.59. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.38 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.22 billion, a PE ratio of 144.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.88.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.