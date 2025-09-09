HFM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF $JSCP

HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF accounts for about 0.1% of HFM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Up 0.1%

JSCP stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $694.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $47.69.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

