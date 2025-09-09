HFM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $17.35 Million in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 364,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,347,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of HFM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HFM Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.15% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Stage Harbor Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $48.67.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

