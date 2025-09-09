HFM Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Seneca Foods Corp. $SENEA

HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Price Performance

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $111.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $764.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.31. Seneca Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.21 and a 12-month high of $115.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

