HFM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $127.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.56. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $94.88 and a 52-week high of $128.28.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

