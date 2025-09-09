Hershey Company (The) $HSY Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its position in Hershey by 33.3% during the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp increased its position in Hershey by 173.1% during the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Hershey by 9.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $55,269,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $170.83.

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,240. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,420. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,127 shares of company stock worth $15,759,755. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $187.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $208.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.78%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

