Head-To-Head Survey: RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) and Delek US (NYSE:DK)

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) and Delek US (NYSE:DK) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RGC Resources and Delek US”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RGC Resources $94.12 million 2.41 $11.76 million $1.31 16.79 Delek US $10.82 billion 0.17 -$560.40 million ($12.29) -2.45

Dividends

RGC Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delek US. Delek US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RGC Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

RGC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Delek US pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. RGC Resources pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Delek US pays out -8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RGC Resources has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years and Delek US has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. RGC Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

RGC Resources has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delek US has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RGC Resources and Delek US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RGC Resources 14.48% 12.01% 4.17% Delek US -7.11% -79.27% -6.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of RGC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Delek US shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of RGC Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Delek US shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RGC Resources and Delek US, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RGC Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Delek US 5 6 3 0 1.86

Delek US has a consensus price target of $23.77, indicating a potential downside of 20.95%. Given Delek US’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Delek US is more favorable than RGC Resources.

Summary

RGC Resources beats Delek US on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations. In addition, it produces biogas. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc. engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal. It owns and operates refineries located in Tyler, Texas; El Dorado, Arkansas; Big Spring, Texas; and Krotz Springs, Louisiana, as well as biodiesel facilities in Crossett, Arkansas, Cleburne, Texas, and New Albany, Mississippi. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil, intermediate, and refined products; and markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products, as well as disposes and recycles water for third parties. It owns or leases crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering systems, and associated crude oil storage tanks; and owns and operates light product distribution terminals, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. The Retail segment owns and leases convenience store sites located primarily in West Texas and New Mexico. Its convenience stores offer various grades of gasoline and diesel under the DK or Alon brand; and food products and service, tobacco products, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, and general merchandise, as well as money orders to the public primarily under the 7-Eleven and DK or Alon brand names. It serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, government, and independent retail fuel operators. Delek US Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

