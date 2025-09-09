Head-To-Head Review: Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK) versus Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF and Dutch Bros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF 2 11 5 0 2.17 Dutch Bros 0 2 16 2 3.00

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF currently has a consensus price target of $32.79, indicating a potential upside of 65.19%. Dutch Bros has a consensus price target of $80.06, indicating a potential upside of 24.50%. Given Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF is more favorable than Dutch Bros.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF $1.57 billion 0.24 -$36.69 million ($3.45) -5.75 Dutch Bros $1.28 billion 8.26 $35.26 million $0.47 136.81

This table compares Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF and Dutch Bros”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dutch Bros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dutch Bros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF and Dutch Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF -4.34% -11.31% 3.82% Dutch Bros 3.94% 8.86% 2.65%

Risk and Volatility

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dutch Bros has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Dutch Bros shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Dutch Bros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dutch Bros beats Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands. Dutch Bros Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

