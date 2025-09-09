Head to Head Review: Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) versus Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) and Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cadiz and Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadiz 0 1 1 0 2.50 Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cadiz currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.00%. Given Cadiz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cadiz is more favorable than Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Cadiz has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cadiz and Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadiz -217.49% -97.55% -24.76% Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas 11.99% 6.47% 3.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Cadiz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cadiz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadiz and Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadiz $9.61 million 31.49 -$31.14 million ($0.51) -7.24 Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas $1.12 billion 0.36 $24.08 million $0.52 7.45

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas has higher revenue and earnings than Cadiz. Cadiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources. It serves public water systems, government agencies, and other clients. Cadiz Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other. The company involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. It also imports and exports agricultural products, livestock, and forestry activities and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents rural/urban properties; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. It operates farms through own and leased lands. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

