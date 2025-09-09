Head-To-Head Comparison: Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) versus Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) and Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Calloway’s Nursery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 10.31% 48.78% 19.55% Calloway’s Nursery N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Calloway’s Nursery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $11.30 billion 2.06 $1.20 billion $26.08 19.93 Calloway’s Nursery $87.25 million 0.16 $5.75 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Calloway’s Nursery”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Calloway’s Nursery.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ulta Beauty and Calloway’s Nursery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 1 12 14 0 2.48 Calloway’s Nursery 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus target price of $543.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.49%. Given Ulta Beauty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ulta Beauty is more favorable than Calloway’s Nursery.

Volatility and Risk

Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calloway’s Nursery has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Calloway’s Nursery on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications. It also offers beauty services, including hair, makeup, brow, and skin services at its stores. The company was formerly known as ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products. In addition, the company provides landscape design services. The company operates 24 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Texas. Calloway's Nursery, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

