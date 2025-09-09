Head to Head Comparison: Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) versus Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 37.87% 7.40% 3.96% Douglas Emmett 3.77% 1.04% 0.40%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $268.07 million 10.16 $100.47 million $1.08 24.15 Douglas Emmett $999.70 million 2.78 $23.52 million $0.22 75.35

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Douglas Emmett”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Four Corners Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Douglas Emmett. Four Corners Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 131.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Douglas Emmett pays out 345.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Four Corners Property Trust and Douglas Emmett, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Douglas Emmett 0 5 4 0 2.44

Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.11%. Douglas Emmett has a consensus target price of $18.13, suggesting a potential upside of 9.34%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Douglas Emmett.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Douglas Emmett on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties. The Restaurant Operations segment includes the Kerrow Restaurant operating business. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.