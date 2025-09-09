Head to Head Analysis: Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) vs. JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Jeffs’ Brands has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JD.com has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Jeffs' Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jeffs’ Brands and JD.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00 JD.com 1 4 9 1 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

JD.com has a consensus price target of $43.31, suggesting a potential upside of 29.07%. Given JD.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JD.com is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and JD.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffs’ Brands $13.69 million 0.15 -$7.80 million N/A N/A JD.com $158.76 billion 0.30 $5.67 billion $3.56 9.43

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffs’ Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of JD.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and JD.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A JD.com 3.06% 13.60% 6.06%

Summary

JD.com beats Jeffs’ Brands on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffs’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand. It also provides reusable, self-cleansing pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products under the Fort brand. In addition, the company owns and operates Wellution, an Amazon food supplements and cosmetics brand. It offers its products primarily to individual online consumers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bnei Brak, Israel.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry. It also provides online marketplace services for third-party merchants; marketing services; and omni-channel solutions to customers and offline retailers, as well as online healthcare services. In addition, the company develops, owns, and manages its logistics facilities and other real estate properties to support third parties; offers asset management services and integrated service platform; leasing of storage facilities and related management services; and engages in online retail business. Further, it provides integrated data, technology, business, and user management industry solutions to support the digitization of enterprises and institutions; and technology-driven supply chain solutions and logistics services. The company was formerly known as 360buy Jingdong Inc. and changed its name to JD.com, Inc. in January 2014. JD.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffs' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffs' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.