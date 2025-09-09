Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd Invests $7.18 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 110,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,000. PayPal makes up about 0.2% of Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 726.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.