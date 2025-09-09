Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Kuczinski purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $11,620.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 28,277 shares in the company, valued at $328,578.74. This trade represents a 3.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hagerty Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 0.91. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Hagerty had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.15 million. Hagerty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HGTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Hagerty in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 1.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,557,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,186,000 after purchasing an additional 88,634 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Hagerty by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,811,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 451,033 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Hagerty by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 993,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 55,749 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 607,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 52,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at $2,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

