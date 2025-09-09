Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GWRE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.64. 138,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.45. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $165.08 and a 12 month high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $642,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 140,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,106,792.70. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.61, for a total value of $169,076.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,813.62. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,541 shares of company stock worth $6,621,759. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

