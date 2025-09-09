Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.98 and last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 392473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRDN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on Guardian Pharmacy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 44,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

