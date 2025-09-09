Guardian Partners Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

Guardian Partners Inc. cut its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Waters by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Waters by 3,228.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waters by 0.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Waters in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.73.

Waters Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:WAT opened at $309.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. Waters Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $275.05 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $771.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

