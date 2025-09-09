Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX Stock Holdings Boosted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 535,843 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 268.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 379,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after buying an additional 276,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,778,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after acquiring an additional 242,180 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $6,602,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $5,966,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.87. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, Director James R. Huffines acquired 2,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $112,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,909 shares in the company, valued at $623,679.56. The trade was a 21.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 3,727 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $204,873.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,141 shares in the company, valued at $117,690.77. The trade was a 63.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,379 shares of company stock worth $595,213. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GBX

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.