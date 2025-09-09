Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,572 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.56% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $449,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $626.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $589.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.00. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. UBS Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.63.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

