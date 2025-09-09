Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in August

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,400 shares, agrowthof40.8% from the July 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JETMF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,340. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a market cap of $42.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

