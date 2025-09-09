Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 117,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 648,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,891,000 after acquiring an additional 140,095 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total value of $1,136,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 595,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,692,231.75. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,371,330 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.36 and a 1 year high of $121.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.