Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Trading Up 11.4% – What’s Next?

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Approximately 8,755,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,438% from the average daily volume of 345,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

Gem Diamonds Trading Up 14.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.47. The company has a market cap of £5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51.

About Gem Diamonds

