Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. NSI Retail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $238.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

