Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.22, but opened at $25.61. Galaxy Digital shares last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 2,538,736 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Galaxy Digital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Galaxy Digital from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Galaxy Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Galaxy Digital in a report on Thursday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Galaxy Digital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Galaxy Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Galaxy Digital Trading Up 4.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at Galaxy Digital

In related news, COO Erin Elizabeth Brown sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $9,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 198,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,414.24. This represents a 63.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Tavoso sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,312,000. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galaxy Digital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Galaxy Digital in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Galaxy Digital in the second quarter valued at $632,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Galaxy Digital in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Galaxy Digital in the second quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Galaxy Digital in the second quarter valued at $1,203,000.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

