Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,186 ($29.61) and last traded at GBX 2,178 ($29.50), with a volume of 1447970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,118.17 ($28.69).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,850 to GBX 2,100 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,400 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,620 to GBX 1,700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,576.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FRES

Fresnillo Stock Performance

Fresnillo Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,614.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,249.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,549.33, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55.

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.