Forterra’s (FORT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 220 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 176 to GBX 210 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 190 target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Forterra from GBX 237 to GBX 261 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Forterra from GBX 220 to GBX 250 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 241.83.

Forterra Stock Up 0.3%

LON FORT traded up GBX 0.60 on Monday, hitting GBX 191.80. 313,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 194.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 183.63. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 150 and a twelve month high of GBX 215. The company has a market capitalization of £404.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2,591.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58.

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Forterra will post 11.9888346 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forterra

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.

Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

