First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 424,600 shares, agrowthof51.0% from the July 31st total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,096,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,096,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.1% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.