Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) and Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Critical Comparison

Volatility & Risk

Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Cognition has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Alpha Cognition”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finch Therapeutics Group N/A N/A -$74.75 million ($8.82) -1.44 Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -$13.77 million C($0.12) N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Finch Therapeutics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Cognition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

21.8% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Alpha Cognition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Alpha Cognition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finch Therapeutics Group N/A -69.14% -26.92% Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -522.43%

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and license agreements with Skysong Innovations LLC, OpenBiome, Arizona State University, and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Alpha Cognition

Alpha Cognition Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as Crystal Bridge Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Cognition Inc. in March 2021. Alpha Cognition Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

