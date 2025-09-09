Financial Contrast: Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) & Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Liberty Global shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Liberty Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Television Broadcasts and Liberty Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Television Broadcasts N/A N/A N/A Liberty Global -60.38% -22.64% -10.77%

Risk and Volatility

Television Broadcasts has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Television Broadcasts $417.54 million 0.56 -$62.95 million N/A N/A Liberty Global $4.34 billion 0.93 $1.59 billion ($9.77) -1.21

This table compares Television Broadcasts and Liberty Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Liberty Global has higher revenue and earnings than Television Broadcasts.

Summary

Liberty Global beats Television Broadcasts on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Television Broadcasts

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting; Over-The-Top (OTT) Streaming; e-Commerce Business; Mainland China Operations; and International Operations segments. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programmes and commercials on terrestrial TV platforms; production of programmes; operation of online social media platform; and music entertainment, and event and digital marketing activities. The OTT Streaming segment offers OTT services; and operates website portals. The e-Commerce Business segment operates e-Commerce platforms under the names Ztore, Neigbuy, and Big Big. The Mainland China Operations segment co-produces dramas; and distributes television programmes and channels to telecast, video, and media operators in Mainland China. The International Operations segment offers pay television and OTT services to subscribers; and distributes television programs and channels to telecast, video, and media operators in Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company also produces motion pictures for theatrical release and distribution; and produces, sells, and licenses musical works and sound recordings. In addition, it provides artistes consultancy, management, and agency services; programme licensing services; programmes and marketing materials; film licensing and distribution services; agency services on design, production, and exhibition of advertisements, as well as film rights and management services; cultural and art development, software and IT, dealership, and corporate finance services; and satellite and subscription television programs. Further, the company engages in digital new media and trading; online sale of groceries; and property investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service. The company provides various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as digital video recorders and multimedia home gateway systems; Horizon 5, a cloud-based, multi-screen entertainment platform that combines linear television, including recording and replay features and video-on-demand services; Horizon Go, an online mobile app; and channels, including general entertainment, sports, movies, series, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. In addition, it offers postpaid and prepaid mobile services; circuit-switched telephony services; and personal call manager, unified messaging, and a second or third phone line at an incremental cost. Further, the company offers business services comprising voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. It operates in Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia, and internationally. Liberty Global Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

