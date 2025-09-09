Faithward Advisors LLC Purchases 551 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Faithward Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average is $89.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

