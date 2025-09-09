Faithward Advisors LLC Purchases 203 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 billion. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a yield of 454.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

