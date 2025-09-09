Faithward Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March $FMAR

Faithward Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Faithward Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMAR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 896.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 226,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 203,740 shares in the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $4,761,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 505.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 95,841 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 77,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $2,165,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FMAR opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $917.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

