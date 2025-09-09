Faithward Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar $TDVI

Faithward Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.18.

The FT Vest Technology Dividend Target Income ETF (TDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. TVDI is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US technology companies.

