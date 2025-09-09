Faithward Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Faithward Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 563,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the purchase, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Melius assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $227.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.60 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.11.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.32%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

