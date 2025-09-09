Faithward Advisors LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock $BLK

Faithward Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the sale, the director owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $1,104.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,112.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,003.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,171.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

