Faithward Advisors LLC Buys 349 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Faithward Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $16,651,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.