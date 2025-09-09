Faithward Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Faithward Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $266.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.16 and a 200 day moving average of $250.69. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.