Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 55.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 692.2% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,540.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,501.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1,734.41. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,300.00 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.84, for a total value of $9,026,058.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,284,533.92. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,021 shares of company stock valued at $18,911,102. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,098.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FICO

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.