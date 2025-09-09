Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) vs. Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Financial Review

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kinder Morgan and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinder Morgan 17.06% 8.31% 3.69% Expro Group 4.26% 6.43% 4.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinder Morgan and Expro Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinder Morgan $15.10 billion 3.90 $2.61 billion $1.22 21.72 Expro Group $1.71 billion 0.83 $51.92 million $0.61 20.09

Kinder Morgan has higher revenue and earnings than Expro Group. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinder Morgan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Kinder Morgan has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kinder Morgan and Expro Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinder Morgan 0 7 9 0 2.56 Expro Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus target price of $31.20, indicating a potential upside of 17.76%. Expro Group has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.00%. Given Kinder Morgan’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kinder Morgan is more favorable than Expro Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Kinder Morgan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Expro Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Kinder Morgan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Expro Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kinder Morgan beats Expro Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Terminals segment owns and/or operates liquids and bulk terminals that stores and handles various commodities, including gasoline, diesel fuel, renewable fuel and feedstocks, chemicals, ethanol, metals, and petroleum coke; and owns tankers. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 to recovery and production crude oil from mature oil fields; owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gasoline processing plants; and operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas, as well as owns and operates RNG and LNG facilities. It owns and operates approximately 82,000 miles of pipelines and 139 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Expro Group

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries. Expro Group Holdings N.V. was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.