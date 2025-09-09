Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 9.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.06.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.