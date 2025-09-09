Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, adeclineof26.3% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Exco Technologies stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. Exco Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $6.26.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

