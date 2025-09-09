Everstar Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Target Corporation $TGT

Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Target by 951.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.77. Target Corporation has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $161.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Target’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.74.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

