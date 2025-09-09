ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Short Interest Update

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,800 shares, adeclineof22.7% from the July 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $64.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.07.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (SXQG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-based companies that exhibit high quality and growth characteristics relative to their peers. SXQG was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Meridian.

