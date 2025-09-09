Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Purchased by UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,243,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,887 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,013,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,027,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 197,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $962.52.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $765.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $779.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $825.73.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.74%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

