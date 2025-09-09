EQT Corporation $EQT Stock Holdings Raised by Yaupon Capital Management LP

Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 102.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 810,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 410,604 shares during the quarter. EQT comprises approximately 2.2% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $43,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 48.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on EQT from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

EQT Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of EQT stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.58. EQT Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $61.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. EQT’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $690,646.18. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $219,594.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

