EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $163.99 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,280,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,569,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,674,000 after purchasing an additional 965,089 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,628,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $137,671,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,332.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 729,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,232,000 after buying an additional 699,877 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

